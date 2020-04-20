UK government launches Vaccine Taskforce to combat coronavirus

A new Vaccine Taskforce will drive forward, expedite and coordinate efforts to research and then produce a coronavirus vaccine, according to a statement issued by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
The taskforce, led by chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan van Tam, will support efforts to rapidly develop a coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible by providing industry and research institutions with the resources and support needed. This includes reviewing regulations and scaling up manufacturing, so that when a vaccine becomes available, it can be produced quickly and in mass quantities.
