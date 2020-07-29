Sunday 11 January 2026

UK government urged to create parallel domestic supply chain for key medicines

Pharmaceutical
29 July 2020
A parliamentary committee has advised the government to create a parallel domestic supply chain for certain medicines to ensure the UK can cope with future health crises.

The International Trade Committee (ITC) has published its report, The Covid-19 Pandemic and International Trade, covering factors including the major disruption caused to pharmaceutical supply chains around China and India, which left the UK at serious risk of shortages of key drugs including paracetamol.

Failures highlighted within global supply chain

