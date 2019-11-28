UK grants Ibrance funding via Cancer Drugs Fund

New York-based pharma major Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has won a positive reimbursement decision in the UK for its cancer med Ibrance (palbociclib).

British reimbursement agency the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended funding be provided through the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF), a dedicated pot for oncology medicines.

Ibrance is recommended for use, in combination with chemo, for certain women with locally-advanced or metastatic breast cancer, in a later-line setting. It is estimated that there are approximately 3,200 women in England who will now be eligible for this therapy.