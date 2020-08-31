UK launch for 'protein in a pill' diabetes drug

Novo Nordisk’s (NOV: N) Rybelsus (semaglutide tablets), the world’s first oral GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA), has been launched in the UK.

The Danish company calls the drug the first 'protein in a pill' treatment for type 2 diabetes and, as a further benefit at the current time, this oral product can be prescribed by general practitioners (GPs) and initiated virtually, whereas other GLP-1 RA treatments may require face-to-face appointments to teach injection technique.

"A significant turning point in diabetes care"