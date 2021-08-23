UK minister offers to expand partnership with Fiocruz

The UK government wants to expand its scientific partnership with Brazil’s research organization Fiocruz, especially in fields such as genomic sequencing, declared the minister counsellor of the British Embassy in Brazil, Melanie Hopkins, during a meeting with Fiocruz president Nísia Trindade Lima.
"It was very important to come here and sit down face-to-face with these scientists. The first steps in the partnership [on the vaccine] were taken during the estrangement period, in what was historic work. I am happy to know that we will continue to work together," said Ms Hopkins, showing a willingness to establish partnerships with the Foundation's various units around the country. "The fact that this is my first external event in Brazil demonstrates the importance of Fiocruz."
At the meeting, Marilda Siqueira highlighted the contribution of British institutions and researchers in the development of the Respiratory Virus and Measles Laboratory, headed by her, at the Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC). Part of the Genomics Network at Fiocruz, the unit receives samples from other countries, such as Haiti and Honduras, and also participates in the foreign researchers training.
