UK MoH reports on value-based medicines pricing consulation

The UK Department of Health has reported on its consultation on value-based pricing for medicines, in relation to the coalition government’s program to reform arrangements for the pricing of branded medicines and to introduce a new system when the current Pharmaceutical Price Regulation Scheme (PPRS) expires at the end of 2013.

The PPRS is a voluntary scheme agreed between the DoH and the branded pharmaceutical industry, and the Ministry says its preference for value-based pricing would be, similarly, to achieve a negotiated agreement, and expects negotiations might begin sometime in 2012.

NICE expected to have a central role in VBP system