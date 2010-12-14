UK NHS to reform drug costing mechanism, with onus on doctors

Under plans to be announced later this week, Andrew Lansley, UK Secretary of State for Health, will announce details of a new mechanism for deciding how much the National Health Service will pay for costly new drugs, which puts the onus on doctors to decide whether they are affordable.
As previously indicated, the plans - due to come not effect in 2014 - will remove the ability of the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) to decide whether the NHS should adopt drugs or not (The Pharma Letter November 2).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze