UK NHS to reform drug costing mechanism, with onus on doctors

Under plans to be announced later this week, Andrew Lansley, UK Secretary of State for Health, will announce details of a new mechanism for deciding how much the National Health Service will pay for costly new drugs, which puts the onus on doctors to decide whether they are affordable.

As previously indicated, the plans - due to come not effect in 2014 - will remove the ability of the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) to decide whether the NHS should adopt drugs or not (The Pharma Letter November 2).