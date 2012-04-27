UK NICE gives draft "No" to Benlysta, and negative final guidance for Tyverb and Herceptin

There was a batch of bad news emanating from the US drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has today (April 27) for UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) regarding its lupus drug Benlysta (belimumab) and its breast cancer agent Tyverb (lapatinib, as well as for Switzerland’s Roche (ROG. SIX) on its Herceptin (trastuzumab).

The NICE published final draft guidance on the use of Benlysta for treating systemic lupus erythematosus. In the draft guidance, belimumab is not recommended within its licensed indication as add-on therapy in adult patients with active autoantibody-positive systemic lupus erythematosus who have a high degree of disease activity (for example, positive anti-double-stranded DNA and low complement) despite the individual receiving standard therapy.