UK NICE nixes three colorectal cancer drugs; gives nod to blood thinner Eliquis

In a batch of mixed news coming from the UK’s National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) this morning, the agency has issued final draft guidance not recommending the use of Erbitux (cetuximab) from Merck Serono, a unit of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE), Swiss major Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Avastin (bevacizumab) and US biotech firm Amgen’s Vectibix (panitumumab) for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer that has progressed after first line chemotherapy.
Commenting on the draft recommendations, Sir Andrew Dillon, Chief Executive of the NICE, said: “We have already recommended six treatments for various stages of colorectal cancer and are disappointed not to be able to add these three drugs, cetuximab, bevacizumab and panitumumab to the list of treatments for this stage of the disease. However, we have to be confident that the benefits that drugs offer patients really do justify what the NHS will have to pay for them. The independent appraisal committee which drafted the recommendations does not feel it has enough evidence, especially in the case of bevacizumab, to feel confident in recommending these drugs for use on the NHS.”
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