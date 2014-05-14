UK pharma majors and trade bodies sign concordat on animal research transparency

UK trade bodies the BioIndustry Association (BIA) and Association of British Pharmaceutical Industries (ABPI) are among more than 70 organizations which signed a Concordat on Openness on Animal Research, which launched today.

Other signatories include charities, industry organizations and research funders, as well as pharma companies AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Lilly, Pfizer and UCB. The signatories have agreed to four central commitments pledging greater openness and transparency about the use of animals in scientific, medical and veterinary research in the UK. The aim is to ensure the public is able make a more informed judgement about the use of animals in research, by ensuring they have accurate, up-to-date information about what animal research involves, the role it plays in scientific discovery and treatment development, how it is regulated, and what researchers and animal care staff do to promote animal care and welfare, reduce animal usage and minimise suffering and harm to animals.