UK pharma majors and trade bodies sign concordat on animal research transparency

UK trade bodies the BioIndustry Association (BIA) and Association of British Pharmaceutical Industries (ABPI) are among more than 70 organizations which signed a Concordat on Openness on Animal Research, which launched today.
Other signatories include charities, industry organizations and research funders, as well as pharma companies AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Lilly, Pfizer and UCB. The signatories have agreed to four central commitments pledging greater openness and transparency about the use of animals in scientific, medical and veterinary research in the UK. The aim is to ensure the public is able make a more informed judgement about the use of animals in research, by ensuring they have accurate, up-to-date information about what animal research involves, the role it plays in scientific discovery and treatment development, how it is regulated, and what researchers and animal care staff do to promote animal care and welfare, reduce animal usage and minimise suffering and harm to animals.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze