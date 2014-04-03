UK Pharma moves on transparency of financial relationships with health professionals

The UK’s pharmaceutical industry today announced another step towards greater transparency by revealing payments made to health care professionals in 2013 as an aggregate figure.
This is an interim step towards declaration of payments to individually named health care professionals, which will come into effect in 2016, said the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI).
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