UK pricing body set to shake up appraisal methods

Pharmaceutical
19 August 2021
In the UK, drug developers and other stakeholders have until October 13, 2021 to provide input on proposed changes to the health technology assessment (HTA) methods used by the country’s HTA body.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has undertaken perhaps the most wide-ranging and thorough review of its processes in its history, involving partners, patients and healthcare professionals as well as representatives from industry and academia.

The group wants to respond to technological advances in medicines and data, while ensuring predictability, transparency and efficiency of decision-making.

