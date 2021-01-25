UK pricing watchdog pushes back on Bristol Myers' Zeposia

The UK’s pricing and reimbursement agency has delivered a negative verdict on Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) novel multiple sclerosis drug, Zeposia (ozanimod).

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), which decides whether or not to fund medicines in England through the nation’s healthcare provider, said that “ozanimod's effect on the progression of disability is unclear.”

In its draft decision, the NICE said: “It is uncertain how effective ozanimod is compared with other treatments because there is no evidence directly comparing them.”