UK pricing watchdog pushes back on Bristol Myers' Zeposia

The UK’s pricing and reimbursement agency has delivered a negative verdict on Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) novel multiple sclerosis drug, Zeposia (ozanimod).
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), which decides whether or not to fund medicines in England through the nation’s healthcare provider, said that “ozanimod's effect on the progression of disability is unclear.”
In its draft decision, the NICE said: “It is uncertain how effective ozanimod is compared with other treatments because there is no evidence directly comparing them.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze