UK review targets widespread overprescribing of medicines

The UK government has shown a willingness to take action to prevent medicines being prescribed unnecessarily in England.
A government-commissioned review into overprescribing has been published, revealing that 10% of the volume of prescription items dispensed through primary care in England are either inappropriate for patients’ circumstances and wishes, or could be better served with alternative treatments.
"This is an incredibly important review which will have a lasting impact on people's lives and improve the way medicines are prescribed"It has also been revealed that 15% of people take five or more medicines a day, increasing the risk of adverse effects, with around one in five hospital admissions in people aged 65 years and over caused by negative impacts from medicines.
