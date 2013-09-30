Thursday 8 January 2026

UK’s Cancer Drugs Fund gets £400 million boost for life-saving drugs

Pharmaceutical
30 September 2013
nhs-big

Thousands of cancer patients in England will get life-saving drugs thanks to an extra £400 million ($646 million) invested in the Cancer Drugs Fund. It was due to expire in 2014 but the additional funding will now see it extended until March 2016.

The fund was created in 2010 to enable patients who were prescribed expensive cancer drugs to take advantage of the treatments which would not be routinely available to them on the National Health Service (NHS). More than 34,000 patients have benefitted from the Fund.

The extra financing means that the Fund is confirmed for an extra two years. The extension will allow new patients to benefit and guarantee that those already receiving drugs will continue to get them. The new money means the amount committed will top £1 billion in total.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze