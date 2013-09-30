UK’s Cancer Drugs Fund gets £400 million boost for life-saving drugs

Thousands of cancer patients in England will get life-saving drugs thanks to an extra £400 million ($646 million) invested in the Cancer Drugs Fund. It was due to expire in 2014 but the additional funding will now see it extended until March 2016.

The fund was created in 2010 to enable patients who were prescribed expensive cancer drugs to take advantage of the treatments which would not be routinely available to them on the National Health Service (NHS). More than 34,000 patients have benefitted from the Fund.

The extra financing means that the Fund is confirmed for an extra two years. The extension will allow new patients to benefit and guarantee that those already receiving drugs will continue to get them. The new money means the amount committed will top £1 billion in total.