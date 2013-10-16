UK’s Innovation Scorecard shows number of medicines used

The UK’s NHS Health and Social Care Information Centre (HSCIC) has this morning published the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Technology Appraisals in the NHS in England Innovation Scorecard.

The scorecard is part of the reaction to the Innovation, Health and Wealth report from December 2011 which set out plans to support adoption and spread of innovation in the National Health Service (NHS). One of the actions identified in IHW aims to drive compliance with Technology Appraisals (TAs) and reduce variation by publishing information that relates to levels of compliance with NICE TAs.

Scope of the scorecard