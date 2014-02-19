Friday 9 January 2026

UK’s MHRA accepts Shire’s Elvanse filing for ADHD in adults

Pharmaceutical
19 February 2014
shire-logo-big

Ireland-headquartered drugmaker Shire (LSE: SHP) has had an application for its once-daily attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drug Elvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate) accepted for an adult indication.

The application was accepted by the UK’s Medicines Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) which has agreed to act as the Reference Member State for this Decentralized Procedure, which will include the UK, Denmark and Sweden.

Perry Sternberg, senior vice president of the Neuroscience Business Unit at Shire, said: “The regulatory submission for the adult indication for Elvanse in Europe is a key milestone for both Shire and adults with ADHD. ADHD is sometimes only diagnosed in adulthood and, in Europe, the choice of licensed medications for newly diagnosed adults with ADHD is currently limited. After receipt of regulatory approval, Elvanse will bring a new treatment option to adults with ADHD.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze