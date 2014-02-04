UK’s MHRA approves Botox for treatment of ankle disability in stroke survivors

US drugmaker Allergan (NYSE: AGN) says that Botox (botulinum toxin type A) has been approved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the treatment of ankle disability due to lower limb spasticity associated with stroke in adults.

Spasticity is one of the most common consequences of stroke and may potentially lead to a significant loss of independence, affecting both the physical and emotional well-being of patients. Allergan said the approval offers health care professionals an important treatment option and provides a “real advance” for patients suffering from disabling lower limb spasticity.

Martin Gillen, country manager of Allergan UK, said: “We are pleased that Botox has received the green light for the treatment of lower limb spasticity associated with stroke in adults. This approval recognizes Allergan’s long standing commitment to innovation in post-stroke spasticity. With two approved indications in this field, Allergan continues to support doctors and their patients to better manage this potentially debilitating condition.”