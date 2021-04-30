Sunday 11 January 2026

UK's MHRA approves Xeris' Ogluo

Pharmaceutical
30 April 2021
xeris_pharmaceuticals_big

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved Ogluo (glucagon) injection for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in adults, adolescents, and children aged two years and over with diabetes mellitus, the drug’s developer, Xeris Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XERS), has announced.

The company’s shares were up 3.4% at $4.00 pre-market.

In February, the European Commission (EC) approved Ogluo. As the EC decision was received after the end of the Brexit transition period, Xeris was required to complete a further administrative step in order to obtain a license in Great Britain. No re-examination of clinical data by MHRA was required. The marketing authorization is valid in the UK and all 27 countries of the European Union, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Xeris Pharma get European OK for its Ogluo
15 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
Sharper competition for needle-free Baqsimi
11 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
Xeris to acquire Strongbridge Biopharma in stock and CVR transaction
24 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
Xeris Biopharma leaps, as FDA approves Recorlev
31 December 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze