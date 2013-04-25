UK's NHS under-spend on medicines is limiting patient care, says ABPI

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS), under pressure to make savings, has resorted to slashing the budget on new medicines as a short term measure to meet spending targets, pharmaceutical leaders have said today (April 25), at the annual conference of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI). Cutting down on the newest medicines is one of a number of crude ways in which savings have been achieved to date but there is increasing fear that it is hampering the treatment of people in the NHS.

Leaders in life sciences at the ABPI annual conference have called on newly installed ecision makers in the NHS to make a break with the past, stop cutting and start investing in innovative life-saving and life-changing medicines. New NHS leaders are being called on to focus on making wholesale changes to providing healthcare that will see people treated much more at home and far less in hospital. Spending on new medicines, which is set to rise by just 1.3 % to 2015, is falling in real terms as NHS spend increases by 2.5% a year over the same period. Inflation is also highly likely to outstrip spending on new medicines over the next three years.

With new data showing how little is spent in total on medicines in the UK compared with developed countries, there are fresh calls for further investment in medicine, said the ABPI, noting that spend per day is: