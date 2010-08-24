UK's NICE again rejects Roche's advanced bowel cancer drug Avastin

The UK's drug use watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has rejected Roche's Avastin (bevacizumab) for the second time for use in patients with colorectal cancer that has spread because of the drug's cost relative to the benefits it provides.
The NICE, in its draft guidance which is subject to consultation and appeal, said the drug extended life by just six weeks when compared with placebo. Andrew Dillon, NICE chief executive, noted the agency has recommended several other drugs for bowel cancer, including Merck KGaA's Erbitux (cetuximab). Roche (SWX: ROG.VX), however, claims that Avastin often shrank tumors sufficiently to enable them to be removed by surgery.
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