UK's NICE approves NHS funding for Novartis' Xolair for all eligible patients

The UK’s drugs watch dog the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has stipulated today that National Health Service funding should be provided for asthma drug Xolair (omalizumab), from Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX).
The NICE said that eligible patients with severe allergic asthma with an increased risk of mortality, including children aged six and above, who are on continuous or frequent oral corticosteroids (defined as four or more courses in the previous year), should now have access to this treatment.
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