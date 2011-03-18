UK's NICE backs Merck & Co's Simponi and Amgen's Nplate

By way of a change, there was good news yesterday from the UK’s drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), which issued positive guidance on US drug giant Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Simponi (golimumab) for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis, as well as US biotech Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) Nplate (romiplostim) but only after both companies offered patient access schemes – or discounts – for the National Health Service.

Specifically, golimumab is recommended as an option for the treatment of active and progressive psoriatic arthritis in adults if it is used as described for the other tumour necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor treatments - etanercept, infliximab and adalimumab - covered by NICE technology appraisal 199. The recommendation of golimumab for use within the NHS is also dependent on the patient access scheme agreed between Merck and the Department of Health, whereby the manufacturer provides both of the available doses of golimumab (50mg and 100mg) to the NHS at the cost of the 50mg dose.

Carole Longson, Health Technology Evaluation Centre Director at the NICE, said: “We already recommend three TNF inhibitor treatments for psoriatic arthritis that has not responded to first-line treatment. We're glad that extra information from the manufacturer has meant that our Appraisal Committee now feels confident in recommending golimumab as a fourth treatment option. We recognise that patients may welcome the option of a self-injectable treatment that only has to be administered once a month.”