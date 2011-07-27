Sunday 11 January 2026

UK's NICE backs use of TMC's Angiox for STEMI patients undergoing primary PCI

Pharmaceutical
27 July 2011

Following a previous positive draft guidance, the UK drugs watch dog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence today has now recommended National Health Service use of USA-based The Medicines Company’s (Nasdaq: MDCO) Angiox (bivalirudin), in combination with aspirin and clopidogrel for the treatment of adults with ST-segment-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI or heart attack) undergoing emergency lifesaving procedures to unblock their coronary arteries (primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention or PCI; The Pharma Letter June 20).

The basis of this recommendation was a review of clinical and cost efficacy data comparing the bivalirudin strategy against a regimen of heparin with glycoprotein inhibitor in combination with aspirin and clopidogrel. Primary care Trusts in England and Wales will now be encouraged to adopt the bivalirudin strategy for STEMI patients undergoing primary PCI.

In its review the NICE’s Appraisal Committee noted “the robustness of the clinical data, in which treatment with bivalirudin dominated treatment with a glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitor plus heparin (that is, was less costly and more effective) and that the results of the model are robust to the various sensitivity analyses.” The Committee concluded that “the model is associated with a very low degree of decision uncertainty and that bivalirudin should be recommended for the treatment of adults with STEMI undergoing PCI.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze