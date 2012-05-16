UK's NICE does U-turn, recommending Zytiga as Janssen cuts price

UK drugs watch dog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has reversed an earlier negative decision (The Pharma Letter February 2), issuing new draft guidance recommending the National Health Service use of Zytiga (abiraterone), from Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen unit, in combination with prednisone or prednisolone for the treatment of castration-resistant metastatic prostate cancer that has progressed after one docetaxel-containing therapy.

The NICE’s U-turn comes after the company offered a reduced price for the drug. The agency issued a final negative decision on French drug major Sanofi’s prostate cancer treatment Jevtana (cabazitaxel), with the agency saying that, although cabazitaxel can extend life for some patients, its price remains well above what the independent committee appraising this drug considered acceptable, given the benefits it offers (TPL May 11).

Earlier this year the Scottish Medicines Consortium said the cost of abiraterone did not justify the health benefits, but it is still in discussions with the manufactures. The Welsh government has already made a decision to fund the drug.