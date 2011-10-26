UK's NICE final guidance backs Takeda's Mepact and AstraZeneca's Brilique

The UK’s National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) issued two final guidances this morning, reversing a previous opinion on Japan largest pharma firm Takeda’s Mepact (mifamurtide; The Pharma Letter October 8) and confirming its backing for National Health Service use of Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) blood thinner Brilique/Brilinta (ticagrelor; TPL September 16).
The final NICE guidance recommends the use of Mepact in combination with postoperative multi-agent chemotherapy as an option for treating high-grade resectable non-metastatic osteosarcoma (bone cancer) in children, adolescents and young adults, when it’s made available at a reduced cost to the NHS under a patient access scheme.
The agency said that Takeda submitted a revised patient access scheme (PAS) to the Department of Health, the details of which are confidential as requested by the manufacturer. The new PAS reduced the incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER, which is the extra cost per unit of health gained that the NHS is asked to pay) from £67,000 to £56,000 ($89.314). Having noted the clarification from the NICE Board on how discounting is applied, this resulted in a further reduction in the ICER to £36,000, at which point the Committee recommended mifamurtide.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze