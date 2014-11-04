UK's NICE recommends GSK's Arzerra for untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia

The UK’s health costs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has issued new preliminary draft guidance for consultation proposing to recommend UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline's (LSE: GSK) ofatumumab with chlorambucil for untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
This is the most common form of leukemia in the UK and around 2,700 people are diagnosed with it each year. Half of the people who need treatment for the condition are not able to use the fludarabine combination therapy that is currently the standard first-line treatment. Bendamustine, however, is a NICE-recommended alternative treatment already available.
Ofatumumab works by attaching itself to the surface of B cells (a type of white blood cell that is overproduced in CLL). This activates the immune system, enabling the B cells to be killed. In this preliminary guidance, NICE has recommended ofatumumab taken with chlorambucil for untreated CLL in people who are ineligible for treatment with fludarabine combination therapy and for whom bendamustine is unsuitable.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze