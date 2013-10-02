UK’s NICE recommends Iluvien for DME

UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published final draft guidance recommending Iluvien (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) as an option for the treatment of chronic diabetic macular edema (DME) considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies.

Iluvien is licensed to US drugmaker Alimera Sciences' (Nasdaq: ALIM) from Australia’s pSivida (Nasdaq: PSDV), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing sustained release drugs for treatment of back-of-the-eye diseases.

Chronic diabetic macular edema causes blurred or double vision. Iluvien is recommended as an option for treating chronic diabetic macular edema that is insufficiently responsive to available therapies only if: the implant is to be used in an eye with an intraocular (pseudophakic) lens; and the manufacturer makes it available to the National Health Service (NHS) under the terms agreed with the UK Department of Health as part of a patient access scheme.