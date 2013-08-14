UK's NICE recommends tests for non-small-cell lung cancer

The UK’s drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has today recommended a number of tests and test strategies to help doctors target treatments more effectively for people with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

NSCLC accounts for around 72% of all lung cancer cases in England and Wales, but treatment of the disease varies depending on whether or not a particular genetic mutation is present in the tumor. The mutations can produce epidermal growth factor receptor-tyrosine kinase (EGFR-TK) which is involved in tumor growth.