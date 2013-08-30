UK's NICE recommends ThromboGenics' Jetrea for vitreomacular traction

The UK’s National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published final draft guidance recommending Jetrea (ocriplasmin), from Belgian biopharma company ThromboGenics (Euronext Brussels: THR), as an option for treating some adults with the rare eye condition vitreomacular traction under the National Health Service.
Swiss drug major Novartis' (NOVN: VX) ophthalmic subsidiary Alcon, a global leader in eye care, acquired the rights to commercialize Jetrea outside the USA from ThromboGenics, which retains the rights to commercialize the drug in the USA.
Vitreomacular traction occurs when the vitreous pulls abnormally on the retina. The pulling of the gel disturbs the retina, causing swelling and distorted vision, and sometimes a hole in the macular area. It can occur as a result of aging.
