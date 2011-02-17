UK's NICE reverses earlier decision, clearing Celgene's MDS drug Vidaza for NHS use

Reversing an earlier negative recommendation, the UK drug watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) today announced that USA-based Celgene’s (Nasdaq: CELG) Vidaza (azacitidine), the only licensed drug available specifically to treat myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) - a range of life-threatening bone marrow disorders - will be available through the National Health Service in England and Wales.

“We applaud the positive final appraisal determination (FAD) from NICE that will provide patients more widespread access to a therapy that has been shown to prolong survival in these incurable blood cancers,” said Robert Hugin, chief executive of Celgene.

Company revised NHS discount