Sunday 11 January 2026

UK's NICE turns down PharmaMar's Yondelis and GlaxoSmithKline's Arzerra

Pharmaceutical
20 September 2010

The UK’s National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) gave another couple of negative opinions for use of new cancer therapies on the National Health Service in England and Wales, with the drugs watchdog issuing guidance on Spanish drugmaker Zeltia (ZEL: MC) subsidiary PharmaMar’s Yondelis (trabectedin) and UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Arzerra (ofatumumab).

The NICE said in draft guidance on Friday that it remains unable to recommend Yondelis for relapsed ovarian cancer due to continued concerns over how well the drug works compared with the most commonly-used treatments. This is now open for consultation.

Sir Andrew Dillon, NICE Chief Executive, said: “To accurately tell whether a particular treatment would be a good use of NHS resources, the evidence needs to show how well it works compared with the more commonly-used treatments. In the case of relapsed platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer, this would be platinum-based chemotherapy. Unfortunately, the manufacturer did not compare trabectedin with this type of treatment and the data that was submitted as evidence was not considered robust. This means that we cannot be sure that trabectedin extends patients' lives for longer than the most routinely used treatments currently available.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze