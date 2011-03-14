UK's NICE turns down Zeltia's Yondelis on lack of evidence for ovarian cancer drug

Following a negative opinion last year, and despite the company offering a funding deal, the UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) says its expert independent advisory committee has not recommended Spanish drug firm Zeltia’s (ZEL: MC) Yondelis (trabectedin, developed by its PharmaMar unit) in combination with pegylated liposomal doxorubicin (PLDH) as a treatment for ovarian cancer because of concerns over how well it works compared with the most commonly-used treatments.

Zeltia shares fell 4.7% to 2.84 euros on the news, with the stock already down 26% this year. Yondelis, with 2010 sales of 43.8 million euros ($61.3 million), up 64.6% year-on-year, makes up nearly a third of the group’s turnover.