Thursday 18 June 2026

UK scheme to test side effects of direct oral anticoagulants

Pharmaceutical
13 February 2024
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The Yellow Card Biobank, a pilot launched by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Genomics England, is to start investigating a group of medicines used to prevent strokes known as direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs).

Aimed at helping to understand how a patient’s genetic makeup can impact the safety of their treatments, the Yellow Card Biobank forms part of a long-term vision for more personalized medicine approaches.

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