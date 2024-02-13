UK scheme to test side effects of direct oral anticoagulants

The Yellow Card Biobank, a pilot launched by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Genomics England, is to start investigating a group of medicines used to prevent strokes known as direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs).

Aimed at helping to understand how a patient’s genetic makeup can impact the safety of their treatments, the Yellow Card Biobank forms part of a long-term vision for more personalized medicine approaches.