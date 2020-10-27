UK starts to unveil details of post-Brexit regulatory landscape for medicines

For two years from January 1, 2021, once the transition period after Brexit has come to an end, the UK will adopt decisions taken by the European Commission (EC) on the approval of new medicines in the community marketing authorization procedure.

That is one of the snippets of information on applying for licenses to market medicines in the UK that was included in a guidance note published by the UK government on Tuesday.

New routes for assessment will include an accelerated procedure and rolling review, with the UK promising to prioritize access to new medicines.