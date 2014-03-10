UK strengthens biopharma ties with India

The UK's Permanent Secretary of Department of Health Una O’Brien recently led a health care mission to India, leading to a number of partnerships and MOUs between the two countries.

Public Health England (PHE), an executive agency of the Department of Health, signed MOUs with the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), and with the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER – see photo) which is an institution of national importance. One of the first joint initiatives is to establish the epidemiology of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) in India and cost effectiveness of potential interventions.