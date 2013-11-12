UK study shows increasing levels of disclosure for industry-sponsored clinical trials

The publication this week of a study assessing clinical trial transparency is a baseline on the current position of clinical trial reporting by industry and makes an important contribution to assessing a complex global issue.

The study, published in the peer-review journal Current Medical Research and Opinion (CMRO), highlights a positive trend of increasing levels of disclosure for industry-sponsored clinical trials, but shows that more remains to be done. The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) is calling for this research to be a catalyst for further change, leading to greater transparency across the pharmaceutical industry.