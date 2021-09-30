UK to offer Retsevmo for people with RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer

In the UK, a positive reimbursement decision has paved the way for certain people with advanced thyroid cancer to receive treatment with Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Retsevmo (selpercatinib).

The targeted therapy has been recommended for use through the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF), a special resource for oncology drugs in England.

It is also the first time the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended a systemic treatment for children aged 12-18 years old with this type of cancer.