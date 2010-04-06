UK Tory party pledges to provide expensive cancer drugs not backed by the NICE

Too many new cancer drugs - widely available in other European countries - are being turned down or restricted to small groups of National Health Service patients in England, the UK's opposition Conservative Party has claimed, ahead of a general election that has now been confirmed to take place on May 6. Shadow Health Secretary Andrew Lansley said doctors should have a greater role in deciding which drugs to prescribe.

The Party is calling for better deals with manufacturers to reduce prices. However, the government's medicines advisory body, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), said it recommended drugs backed by clinical evidence, targeted at patients most likely to benefit.