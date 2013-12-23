Ukraine government introduces compulsory licensing for pharma products

Leading global pharmaceutical producers may suffer significant losses in Ukraine, as the country’s government has introduced a mechanism of compulsory licensing, allowing local drugmakers to produce drugs that are patented by foreign manufacturers.

According to Ukrainian media reports, citing the Ukrainian government, the new regulation was adopted in order to ensure the protection of public health, from HIV, AIDS and other socially dangerous diseases.

Eugene Nayshtetik, vice president of the All-Ukrainian Council for Protection of Rights and Safety of patients, believes that the use of compulsory licensing may apply to drug, including those to treat to cancers, tuberculosis and hepatitis B and C drugs.