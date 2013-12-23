Ukraine government introduces compulsory licensing for pharma products

Leading global pharmaceutical producers may suffer significant losses in Ukraine, as the country’s government has introduced a mechanism of compulsory licensing, allowing local drugmakers to produce drugs that are patented by foreign manufacturers.
According to Ukrainian media reports, citing the Ukrainian government, the new regulation was adopted in order to ensure the protection of public health, from HIV, AIDS and other socially dangerous diseases.
Eugene Nayshtetik, vice president of the All-Ukrainian Council for Protection of Rights and Safety of patients, believes that the use of compulsory licensing may apply to drug, including those to treat to cancers, tuberculosis and hepatitis B and C drugs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze