Ukraine plans to ban drug imports from Russia

The Ukrainian government is considering imposing a ban on the import of drugs from Russia. This comes as a response to economic sanctions that were recently imposed by Russia on some Ukrainian goods.
According to Oleg Musy, Ukraine’s Minister of Health, as part of these plans the government may refuse further purchases of up to 300 Russian drugs. However, it is planned that Ukraine will continue imports of only 20 drugs from Russia, which have no analogues in Ukraine.
In the meantime, according to commentators at the Russian Ministry of Trade, the latest initiative of the Ukrainian government is the result of a pressure of some leading Ukrainian pharmaceutical producers, which plan to neutralize Russian rivals on the market and to significantly increase prices for their ranges.
