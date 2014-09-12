Ukraine takes measures to solve problem of drug shortages

Ukraine is experiencing a shortage of pharmaceutical products, as the country’s government does not have enough funds to make full-scale state procurements of drugs.

According to an official spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Public Health, there is currently a shortage of vital drugs in the country including insulin, chemotherapy drugs, analgesic and vaccines. The situation is aggravated by the fact that for the last several months prices for imported drugs have increased by three times, while local producers are currently unable to meet local needs in drugs.

In order to make drugs more affordable for local population, the Ukranian government has recently reduced the rate of value-added tax (VAT) for some type of drugs from 20% to 7%. At the same time Petro Poroshenko, President of the country, signed a decree several days ago, which allowed drug imports to Ukraine from the European Union and the USA without mandatory registration.