Ukrainian government to simplify procedure for registration of imported drugs

The government of Ukraine plans to simplify the procedure of registration of drugs, imported to the country from the European Union. According to an official representative of the Ukrainian State Drugs Service, all the companies, whose drugs are registered by the European Medicines Agency will pass the procedure for their registration in Ukraine only by filing a single application to the country’s Ministry of Health.
If everything goes ahead correctly, the registration procedure of new drugs in Ukraine will not take more than 30 days, compared to the current 120-240 days.
In addition, the adoption of new rules will also allow the start of imports of those drugs to Ukraine which, so far, was impossible due to bureaucratic hurdles. Among them are drugs for the treatment of rare diseases, which are supplied in limited volumes and for which registration has been simply unprofitable.
