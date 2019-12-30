Sunday 11 January 2026

Ukranian pharma market shows highest growth among post-Soviet states

30 December 2019
The Ukranian pharmaceutical market is expected to grow by 15% up to $3.3 billion in value terms this year, that will be the highest figure among the markets of other post-Soviet states, according to recent statements by some leading Ukranian analyst agencies in the field of pharmaceutics and local media reports.

Since 2016 the annual growth rates of the market have been in the range of 15%–20%, however that still has not allowed it to reach pre-crisis level of 2012, which was at the level of $5.5 billion, reports The Pharma Letter’s Russian correspondent.

Still, the current growth rates of the market are still significantly higher those observed in neighboring Russia (which in recent years has faced stagnation), as well as the European Union market.

