Thursday 8 January 2026

Ukranian pharma organization APRaD meets with European bodies on domestic health reform

Pharmaceutical
23 March 2015
ukraine-big

The Ukrainian pharma organization, the Association of Pharmaceutical Research and Development (APRaD) has visited Brussels to meet with the EFPIA and other European Commission services to discuss the advancement of health care reform in the country.

The delegation included board members and Volodymyr Redko, the executive director of APRaD. The organization was also charged by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine to deliver letters to the EFPIA and European Commissions with the request for technical advice on structure of the medicines regulatory authority. Representatives from APRaD held a joint meeting with representatives of the directorate-general for trade and health care of the EU, during which they raised issues related to healthcare and regulatory reform.

Richard Bergström, director general of the EFPIA, held a separate parallel meeting with the head of the European Commission discussion Ukrainian pharma issues, and resolved that Ukraine was to be included in the priority list of countries for further collaboration. It was also confirmed that Ukrainian healthcare reform was to be in the focus during meetings between representatives from the International Monetary fund and the Ukrainian government.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze