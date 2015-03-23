Ukranian pharma organization APRaD meets with European bodies on domestic health reform

The Ukrainian pharma organization, the Association of Pharmaceutical Research and Development (APRaD) has visited Brussels to meet with the EFPIA and other European Commission services to discuss the advancement of health care reform in the country.

The delegation included board members and Volodymyr Redko, the executive director of APRaD. The organization was also charged by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine to deliver letters to the EFPIA and European Commissions with the request for technical advice on structure of the medicines regulatory authority. Representatives from APRaD held a joint meeting with representatives of the directorate-general for trade and health care of the EU, during which they raised issues related to healthcare and regulatory reform.

Richard Bergström, director general of the EFPIA, held a separate parallel meeting with the head of the European Commission discussion Ukrainian pharma issues, and resolved that Ukraine was to be included in the priority list of countries for further collaboration. It was also confirmed that Ukrainian healthcare reform was to be in the focus during meetings between representatives from the International Monetary fund and the Ukrainian government.