Ultibro and Elunate benefit from Chinese reimbursement decisions

The Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) and US drugmaker Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) are about to roll out their Chinese commercialization plans with their partners for two important new therapies after news that the drugs will be reimbursed nationally.

Ultibro Breezhaler (indacaterol/glycopyrronium bromide), a drug exclusively licensed to Novartis in April 2005 by Sosei Heptares (TSE: 4565) and Vectura (LSE: VEC), has been included in the 2019 National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) in China for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Eli Lilly’s partner Hutchison China MediTech Limited (AIM: HCM), a Chinese company known as Chi-Med, has announced the inclusion in the NRDL of Elunate (fruquintinib capsules), for the treatment of patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC).