Ultra-rapid-acting insulin formulations will revolutionize type 1 diabetes market by 2019

Ultra-rapid formulations of the currently marketed rapid-acting insulin analogs have the clear potential to radically change the insulin market over the next five years, new research states.

According research and consulting firm GlobalData’s Valentina Gburcik, director of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, the use of long-acting insulin analogs may decrease as rapid- and ultra-rapid-acting analogs gradually take over the type 1 diabetes market.

Dr Gburcik explains: “A substantial and ongoing rise in insulin pump usage over recent years, alongside the rapid development of a closed-loop system, or artificial pancreas, strengthens the need for insulins that act even faster than the currently marketed rapid-acting analogs.