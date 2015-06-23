Understanding the therapeutic value of cancer drugs after initial FDA approval

The full therapeutic value of a cancer therapy is typically realized long after the drug's initial Food and Drug Administration approval, according to a report from Boston Healthcare.
In the report, several industry examples demonstrate why FDA approval should be viewed as a starting point for additional research into a drug's full therapeutic potential.
The Value of Innovation in Oncology: Recognizing Emerging Benefits Over Time was commissioned by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and examines the pathways by which additional benefits of cancer therapies are revealed over time through continuing research after initial FDA approval.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze