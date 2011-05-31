UNICEF decision to make vaccine prices public likely to have major impact on developing country markets

In a bid to increase transparency and stimulate competition to bring down the prices of vaccines needed in the developing world, UNICEF has decided to publish the prices it pays to vaccine manufacturers.

Information on market dynamics that influence vaccine uptake will be more publicly available, starting with prices at which companies sell vaccines to UNICEF, the agency said.

“Transparency is a core principle in itself and will support governments and partners in making more informed decisions,” said Shanelle Hall, Director of Supply Division, UNICEF, noting that “transparency will also help foster a competitive, diverse supplier base for global public goods.”