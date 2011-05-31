UNICEF decision to make vaccine prices public likely to have major impact on developing country markets

In a bid to increase transparency and stimulate competition to bring down the prices of vaccines needed in the developing world, UNICEF has decided to publish the prices it pays to vaccine manufacturers.
Information on market dynamics that influence vaccine uptake will be more publicly available, starting with prices at which companies sell vaccines to UNICEF, the agency said.
“Transparency is a core principle in itself and will support governments and partners in making more informed decisions,” said Shanelle Hall, Director of Supply Division, UNICEF, noting that “transparency will also help foster a competitive, diverse supplier base for global public goods.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze