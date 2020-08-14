Union to pay up to $210 million for TFF's COVID-19 tech

Privately-held Danish company Union Therapeutics has agreed with Texas-based TFF Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: TFFP) to acquire an option to obtain a worldwide exclusive license for the use of its Thin Film Freezing technology in combination with niclosamide to focus on treatments for COVID-19.

Niclosamide was recently identified by Institut Pasteur Korea as a potent inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19.

Phase I study in COVID-19 underway